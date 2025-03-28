Relebohile Mofokeng has dropped a cryptic post after his performance for South Africa during their last two World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic

South African international Relebohile Mofokeng has shared a cryptic post after Bafana Bafana's back-to-back wins in their recent 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Orlando Pirates star scored in Bafana Bafana's 2-0 win over Lesotho at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium, in Polokwane City last Tuesday.

The 20-year-old has been trending after his performance in both matches, as it translates to his club performance.

Relebohile Mofokeng in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Africa qualifiers group C match between South Africa and Benin in Abidjan on March 25, 2025. Photo: Sia Kambou.

Bafana Bafana securing back-to-back victories have put them on top of Group C of the CAF World Cup qualifier with 13 points, five ahead of second-placed Benin Republic and six ahead of their arch-rivals Nigeria who are presently fourth.

Hugo Broos' side's win against Lesotho was met with a setback after a report emerged that they featured a player who was ineligible to face the Crocodiles.

Mzansi could have three points deducted from the 13 points they've garnered so far if they are found guilty of violating the FIFA rule set aside for the World Cup qualifiers.

Mofokeng shares cryptic post on social media

With the international break over and all players back with their respective clubs, Mofokeng took to his official Instagram page to share a cryptic post after his consistently good performance for Bafana Bafana during the international break.

"The biggest module of your life is accepting who you are before turning to the person you want to be🇿🇦💛," the Orlando Pirates forward captioned the picture he shared on Instagram.

The post generated different reactions from his followers on Instagram, with his fellow teammates in the national team and club also commenting on the post.

Relebohile Mofokeng shares a cryptic post on social media after Bafana Bafana victories in their World Cup qualifying matches. Photo: @BafanaBafana.

Reactions as Mofokeng shares cryptic post on social media

Grant Kekane joked on Mofokeng's post:

"Lol eish bring back my book😂😂😂😂😂❤️👍🏾"

Thabang Monare said:

"😍😍 Smally boiiii."

cellular_jnr wrote:

"The future indeed looks bright 🔥🙌. What a story you’re creating for yourself and the future of this country."

Bhad Boe added:

"Yanga is Calling You..I want to see you playing There so You earn a lot 💖😜"

peace_da_producer implied:

"Star Boy⭐ Next Year you going to Real Madrid wena👑."

Mbulelo Ntsonda commented:

"Mfanaka next year you’ll be balling at the World Cup! This is so huge man ❤️ but let’s first win the Afcon. The big job starts next week Tuesday kwi CAF."

Musa.sa shared:

"Hope ntate Khoza doesn't gate keep you boy you deserve a move to a bigger league in Europe., all the best."

itts._.geo02 reacted:

"Only difference between mofokeng and yamal is the distance 🙌🏻🤍 president ama 2K."

unknowntoo2024 said:

"Boy I pray he signed a big European team. I know you will come play your Heavenly ball. God bless and protect you from things that are not good for you 💯⚫☠️🌟🌟"

molaba_theophilus responded:

"I plead with our coach to Rest you on two coming fixtures or maybe play you on the second one as a sub.. because otherwise we gonna experience a long term injuries..please man we need you.. A rest will do."

SA may face similar punishment as Ethiopia & Nigeria from FIFA

Briefly News earlier reported that South Africa could face a similar punishment from FIFA just like Ethiopia and Nigeria after breaking a rule during their World Cup qualfying match against Lesotho.

Bafana Bafana could have points deducted from the 13 they've gathered so far in the qualifiers.

