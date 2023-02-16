Nota Baloyi took to his timeline and claimed that he paid for the giant billboard in honour of late rapper AKA

Supa Mega was assassinated in Durban on Friday night, February 10 while out with his friends in Durban

Social media users took to Nota's comment section and shared that he had nothing to d with the billboard of the late rapper

Nota Baloyi is topping the trends list again. The controversial music exec claimed he paid for the giant billboard of AKA following his assassination in Durban.

Nota Baloyi claimed to pay for the giant billboard of AKA. Image: @lavidanota, @akaworldwide

Nota seemingly took to Twitter using his new account and claimed that he paid for the billboard in honour of AKA. He wrote:

"Did this for you my boy… Long Live Supa Mega Live Long!"

A gent who is an award-winning artist, according to his bio on the micro-blogging app, took to Nota's comment section on Twitter and revealed that Nota had nothing to do with the billboard. Zadok replied to Nota:

"You had nothing to with this."

Mzansi weighs in on Nota Baloyi's claims

Peeps took to Zadok's comment section to share their thoughts on Nota's claims. Many said they went back to fetch their likes after ZAdok revealed Nota had nothing to do with the billboard.

@KhumaloDanica wrote:

"Did I not fetch my like?"

@Hov_Hefner commented:

"Thank You for the clarity, had to fetch my retweet and like."

@francwear said:

"I’m so disappointed in him!!"

@Ndumany1 wrote:

"Went back for my likes very quick."

@BongoeMoosa added:

"I'm defeated. This is a new low even for him."

Murdah Bongz will not attend AKA's funeral

In related news, Briefly News reported that Murdah Bongz will not be attending AKA's funeral. The late rapper's family confirmed the news in a statement detailing his memorial and funeral service.

AKA was fatally shot in front of his friends on Florida Road in Durban on Friday night, 10 February. Murdah Bongz, real name Bongani Mohosana, married AKA's baby mama, DJ Zinhle. The Forbes revealed that DJ Zinhle's hubby, also known as Mörda, will not be part of the funeral because he'll be observing and respecting cultural protocol.

ZAlebs reports that AKA's family thanked Murdah Bongz's family for the support they have given them. Murdah Bongz will also be in absentia at the memorial service.

