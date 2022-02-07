Jay Jody and A Reece celebrated gaining 3 million streams from their month-old collaborative project released under the duo name Blue Tape with a video teaser for Tuff Luck on Friday

Slikour On Life took note of the clips shared on A Reece and Jay Jody’s social media accounts, sharing the duos tweets containing a caption with a vague release expectation for fans

Digging deeper, we found that a majority of the eager hip-hop lovers were much too excited for the unclear announcement, especially A Reece’s fans who pleaded with him to be more specific

Blue Tape, the rap duo made up of A Reece and Jay Jody decided to treat fans to new visuals after hitting the 3 million stream mark for their album. The young rappers shared a short clip that they only shared was coming soon.

The eight-second video created a buzz online because it is so different from what A Reece usually offers. However, a lot of the talk also came as a result of A Reece’s habit of sharing that he has something brewing a bit too early, leaving fans hanging.

Silkour On Life highlighted the hype around the incoming music video. However, Briefly News noticed that A Reece listeners were clear that they are expecting a quicker turnaround time from him and his partner this time. They went from complaining about his definition of “soon” to urging him to share how far he is with his timeline.

It’s unmistakable that fans are keen to see what Jay Jody and A Reece have to offer visually as collaborators. Take a look at some of the impatient comments fans left under A Reece’s teaser below.

@Mduduzi50540705 noted:

“We’re waiting”

@mlondie_teejay pleaded:

“Be fast, I want to watch this before I die”

@CrystalTlale asked:

“soon ke neng? (When is ‘soon’?)”

@Zipheziz added:

“Can’t it just be two hours from now at least?”

@BlackLckd said:

“Ey bro, Reece is like Kendrick…soon might be in a couple of months”

Bonang Matheba lends her voice to A Reece's new hip hop track

In more stories concerning A Reece, Briefly News recently reported that Bonang landed a young feature in A Reece's joint. The larger-than-life media personality's voice can be heard on the rapper's track, Ridiculous.

The reality TV star has confirmed that she features on the young star's new song. A fan took to her timeline and asked if it was indeed the stunner's voice on the track.

Taking to Twitter to respond to the curious fan, the popular businesswoman responded: "It is," along with three laughing emojis and a red heart.

