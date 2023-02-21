Another AKA fan took to the timeline to show off a beautiful tattoo she got in honour of the late rapper

The tweep also penned a touching tribute to Supa Mega, thanking him for inspiring them and giving Mzansi great music

Other peeps also promised to get a tattoo of their favourite rapper following his fatal shooting in Durban on February 10

Another AKA stan has taken to social media to show off a stunning tattoo in honour of the late rapper. Supa Mega's fans have been streaming his music, buying his merch and inking his name on their skin since his fatal shooting in Durban on February 10.

Another stan got an AKA tattoo in honour of the late rapper. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

A tweep with the handle @charmaine_lalla took to Twitter to show off the fresh AKA tattoo on her upper arm. Charmaine penned a sweet post to the late Fela In Versace hitmaker. She captioned her pic:

"Thank you for the music. Thank you for being so inspiring. I’ll always keep you with me, wherever I go. Love you long time @akaworldwide #LongLiveSupaMegaLiveLong."

AKA's fans also want to get the same tattoo

Supa Mega's fans, known as the Megacy, promised to get the exact tattoo @charmaine_lalla got. They also praised her for the beautiful tribute to AKA.

@MbulaziNtando

"Absolutely beautiful."

@Buja3D said:

"Mega love and respect."

@__Nkosana commented:

"I'm getting one also."

@Skwear14 said:

"Beautiful. I'm getting his lyrics. Trust trust trust."

@funeka_nohiya wrote:

"I'm not a tattoo person but this one I'm tempted."

@maphiri_thato added:

"Think Imma get it done too."

AKA's family drops rapper's first posthumous song

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's family released his first posthumous song. Company dropped on Friday morning, February 17, a day before his funeral.

The late rapper features Kiddominant on the single. The song was recorded in Los Angeles, US. Supa Mega died on Friday, February 10, in Durban. He was shot dead while out with friends on Florida Road.

Taking to his official Twitter and Instagram handles, his family also shared a clip of AKA in the studio with Kiddominant. He was hyping his upcoming performance in the UK at the time.

Source: Briefly News