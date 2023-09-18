Days following the release of Nasty C's I Love It Here album, a fellow rapper has come out with a copyright accusation

According to aspiring rapper Kiki X Chucky, the Bad Hair hitmaker used one of his beats without permission

Chucky claims that the instrumental for Nasty C's Blackout is his and he has not been able to get in contact with Nasty's management to find a solution

Nasty C's name is being dragged through the mud by fellow rapper Kiki X Chucky, over copyright infringement. According to Chucky, Nasty C used one of his beats without permission and attempts for a resolution have been unsuccessful. Chuckly went on to claim that although he admires Nasty C, he believes his version of the beat was superior.

Nasty C exposed for copyright infringement

In an interview on the Space Impact Podcast, rapper Kiki X Chucky revealed that Nasty C stole one of his beats.

This comes just days after Nasty C released his long-awaited album, I Love It Here, which received praise all through the industry.

Chucky opened up about taking pride in his songs and production, going on to say that because of his stature in the industry, Nasty C can get away with stealing smaller artists' intellectual property:

"You know that song 'Blackout'? I have the papers for it so I'm the owner, but if you're famous famous you get a pass."

When asked about whether the issue had been resolved, Chucky revealed that he tried on several occasions but was unsuccessful:

"I tried to hit him up, he didn't get back to me. My comment was the most-liked, I don't know if he goes through comments."

He went on:

"I messaged his brother, I also spoke to the label and they told me that unfortunately there's nothing they can do because it's too late."

Having seemingly given up on fighting for his beat, Chucky went on to say that his version of the song, Meet The Dlozis, is better:

"I love Nasty C, no disrespect but it's all love, but I just wanna say that I ate him on that song, hard."

Fans weigh in on Kiki X Chucky's claims

Some viewers gave their view on Chucky's claims, where many rubbished his accusations:

6LICKRsa posted:

"Kiki x chuck it's chaii."

3lton7am3ck added:

"Why you step on kiki.x.chucky's toe like that???"

Therealcrossykid said:

"Bro capped and said he ate Nasty C."

hopegiver6409 responded:

"Islima lese."

user-xe1kf1vx6t commented:

"Ja neh, XX look-alike, South Africa, you have gone too far now, shame."

resolutionegde posted:

"Interview should've been longer."

ketsomiyaa added:

"This was a very dope *ss interview, once you get to know Kiki, you'll actually realise he a real n*gga."

the_nephews_uncle16 said:

"This bru beefing with people that don't know him!"

luyandaluwie.nene responded:

"He's just like me for real. I love this!"

