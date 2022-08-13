Controversial singer Kelly Khumalo has finally shared her thoughts on her late baby daddy Senzo Meyiwa's documentary, Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star

The Empini hitmaker said the producers of the Netflix show, which aired four months ago, approached her for an interview but lied about their identities

The songwriter revealed that she even had to get her lawyer involved after she found out they were lying

Kelly Khumalo has bashed producers of the Netflix documentary that spoke about the life and death of the late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa who was shot and killed years ago.

The award-winning singer and songwriter said the producers of the Netflix show approached her for an interview but told her it was for a UK show.

According to TimesLIVE, the Empini hitmaker had to ask her attorney Magdalene Moonsamy to intervene in the matter. Kelly Khumalo said the public must not take the documentary seriously because of that. She said:

“You can't take that documentary seriously. Remember they knocked on our door and we declined and we had to have Magdalene involved. You remember they interviewed me under false pretences?”

Khumalo also touched on the infamous advocate Teffo who always trends for mentioning her name. The stunner said the lawyer mentions her name to seek relevance. She said the best she will do is ignore him. The singer said:

"That advocate is desperate for attention, and he knows he trends every time he mentions my name. It's really tough. It's exhausting. It's emotionally draining."

