Katlego Maboe is going through an emotional phase as the date for his return to Expresso nears

The star had his followers reaching for boxes of tissue after he shared a video in which he was crying

In the now-viral video, Katlego failed to control himself while on set, he just left the tears rolling as he sat and said nothing

Katlego Maboe can not believe he will return to a place he called home after being fired for cheating and gender-based violence allegations.

Katlego Maboe had his fas crying when he posted an emotional video on his pages. Image: @katlegomaboe

Source: Instagram

The talented television presenter was later found not guilty and he is set to return to hosting the morning show, Expresso. Fans have been counting down the days and they can't wait.

The phase has been an emotional rollercoaster for Katlego Maboe, who posted another video weeping uncontrollably. In the video, which has since gone viral, the star can be seen sitting on a couch, not saying anything but just letting tears flow out of his eyes.

The touching video left social media users in their feels. Many headed to the comments section to reveal that they also cried when they saw the clip.

@Deartroublegal wrote:

"Your tears rolled down with my tears. You know what that means Katli? God is washing away your sorrows."

@neitjiegrl said:

"God allows things to happen in our lives for a reason. We will never understand, but one thing I know for sure when He brings you out, you can only testify of His goodness. Coz through it all, He has kept you, and thru it all, He hid you from harm."

@BraDarkhorse added:

"Kat is back. Bona I still say you should have never lost your job for a domestic issue. Cancel culture is a curse."

