A woman shared a sneak peek into her sister's wedding weekend preparations, showcasing the incredible teamwork involved

From crafting DIY decorations to organising logistics, the family came together like a well-rehearsed orchestra

Mzansi peeps loved the display of unity and love which was shared with the bride-to-be on her big day

South Africans loved how a family came together to make the bride's day magical. Images:@_s.msomi

Source: TikTok

A woman shared a TikTok video of how much work went into making her sister's wedding special.

Sister's weekend celebration

TikTok user @_s.msomi shared what went on behind the scenes as her family prepared for her sister's big day. From DIY decorations to cooking all the meals, the family came together to get things done for the wedding.

The bride's sister shared snippets of the journey on TikTok, revealing that a labour of love brought everyone closer.

Watch the video below:

Family love impresses Mzansi

The response from Mzansi has been overwhelming, with many celebrating the power of teamwork and the incredible family bond. People sent their well wishes to the happy couple, while others wished they had a sister like the bride, who went all-out to ensure the day was magical.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@mamakaland shared:

"I love events where people are properly catered for!"

@poswayolumkasizam complimented:

"Love the team work."

@Zamantungwa said:

"Everything about this is perfect."

@basani commented:

"Soo organised."

@Bliss_16 praised:

"Hai shame, the guests ate nice food, you guys did the MOST."

@hiwejiyane commented:

"You all made sure people eat at this wedding."

@goitsionemlk said:

"This was our perfect wedding for the food."

@tshepomiya16 shared:

"I would pay to come to that wedding."

@nellakyungu asked:

"Can I hire you and your family for my wedding?"

@Muhle Mathenjwa shared:

"Guys can you do the dessert for me this December?"

Source: Briefly News