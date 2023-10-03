A young woman who purchased a VW car got a hero's welcome when she drove the car to her family's home

The heartwarming scene was recorded to mark the milestones and shared with netizens on social media

Viewers couldn't help but admire the supportive family celebrating the achievement of the hard-working woman

A family celebrated their daughter who bought a new VW car. Image: @kholiigibbs

Source: TikTok

A teacher recently became the proud owner of a VW car, and her arrival at her family's home was nothing short of a hero's welcome.

Woman buys Volkswagen car

This heartwarming moment was shared on TikTok by @kholiigibbs. It commemorated the incredible achievement and resonated with many netizens.

As the woman drove her new car into the yard, her family filled the street with dance and cheers. Their joyous chants echoed in the air and

TikTok users admire supportive family

The supportive incident left a lasting impression on people who loved seeing the family celebrating the woman's success.

It was clear that the woman's milestone meant a lot not only to her but also to her loved ones.

Watch the video below:

SA congratulated new car owner

Thousands of people saw the video and congratulated the woman on her new acquisition.

Check some of the comments below:

@fake.it.till.umake.it wrote:

"This is beautiful. ❤️Having a family that loves support and celebrates with you."

@user6862257695306 shared:

"This just made me cry. I want this for me as well. Congratulations honey."

@rilama_transport mentioned:

"Congratulations. Happy mileage."

@sifisoelias said:

"Congratulations ey, your baby girl is beautiful."

@zalincapayi posted:

"That's the best feeling."

@molikengmokonyana commented:

"The driver is making sure he drives like is driving a queen. Hope the new couple look after each other. "

@user4346600914617 wrote:

"Congrats what a nice feeling."

@sthehlez added:

"Ngibuka ukuba happy kwe family."

