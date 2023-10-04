A group of women rallied around one of their friends who was struggling emotionally and lying up in bed

The carrying friend woke her up with a cold bottle of Savanna and encouraged her not to mope around because life was short

Their kind gesture warmed people's hearts and many said they would love to have loving friends like the women in the TikTok video

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A woman was woken up with a cold bottle of Savanna. Image: @oba_keng.s

Source: TikTok

A woman going through emotional stress was recently comforted by her group of friends.

They arrived at her doorstep carrying a bottle of Savanna in hand, determined to rescue her from her bedridden blues.

Caring friends on a mission

The concerned ladies kept nudging her to wake up after she had stayed in bed past 1pm.

The heartwarming scene was posted by @oba_keng.s on TikTok and gathered 397,000 views. People were touched by the sisterhood displayed by these friends and started wishing for friendships as incredible as theirs.

Cause of emotional stress

However, the real mystery that left everyone scratching their heads was the cause of the woman's stress. Many couldn't help but joke that it must be the effects of a relationship gone wrong.

Watch the video below:

SA applaud loving friends

Check some of the comments below:

@2evethembo1 said:

"One thing for sure, Obakeng o covered with friends like this. Stress a se selo."

@khauhelo_ovo posted:

"Next time please let her open it by herself."

@leratomangwale commented:

"I love you guys.❤️With friends like this I'll never be stressed."

@sharoncma89 wrote:

"Haibo guys, where are the membership forms?I need such friends."

@boikoketso_kutu stated:

"I wonder ba mo dirileng. Mara okare ke mjolo. "

@kmmarule added:

"I need friends like you guys."

@temabear5 wrote:

"Yooo, my insecurities would never allow me to accept a drink evulwe ngingaboni. I've read so many novels. "

@michelleronicajin commented:

"Where do you get such loving friends?"

Pedi woman gets dumped, family throws a party to celebrate her breakup on viral TikTok video

In another article, Briefly News reported that a beautiful pedi woman got her heart broken when her bae dumped her.

Her family soothed her heartache by throwing her a little party to lift her mood when she was dumped. The young woman shared how she went from being in love to in tears in a funny and sweet caption.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News