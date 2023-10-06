One woman on TikTok posted a video of her husband's reaction to seeing her with a different look

The stunning married lady posted a video about a special event where she showed up dressed to the nines

Many people enjoyed seeing the video of the husband looking at his wife, completely blown away by her makeover

One woman thought her husband had a cute reaction to seeing her all done up. The lady went viral as people were eager to see the range of emotions he went through.

A TikTok video shows a husband seeing his wife in makeup for the first time, and he looked speechless. Image: @thando.dludlu3

The video of the husband got more than 40,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who could see how in love they were.

Husband stunned by wife's beauty

@thando.dludlu3 posted a video cutting off her husband's reaction to seeing her with makeup. In the video, he seemed mesmerized as he watched her walk across the room.

Watch the clip below:

SA loves husband's reaction to wife's make up

Many people commented that his reaction was adorable. Online users kept gushing over the bowled-over husband.

minenhlendlovu613 said:

"Those "deep sighs" says something maarn."

nnoxolongcobo0 wrote:

"He can't bhilivithi."

macee_mswane commented:

"Trying to hide his smile."

Precious Pee added:

"I want a man who looks at me like this, he loves you."

user920850443564 gushed:

"He was like, wow 'that's my baby.'"

mulanga3 noticed:

"Its him looking at you for the second time for me."

