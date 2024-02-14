Mamelodi Sundown’s player Terrence Mashego’s family was spotted looking jovial at the OR Tambo International Airport

Mzansi’s national soccer team, Bafana Bafana, arrived back home at the OR Tambo International Airport on the early morning of Valentine’s Day.

Bafana Bafana Defender Terrence Mashego’s Family Spotted at the OR Tambo International Airport

Bafana Bafana given the King’s welcoming

A multitude of South Africans gathered to welcome Bafana Bafana back from their AFCON matches. The boys made the nation proud after finishing third at the Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

They lost their semi-final match against Nigeria, suffering a 1-2 defeat. After the match, Mzansi engaged in a twar with Nigerians, who asked for Amapiano to belong to them. When they lost to Ivory Coast, South Africans asked for Amapiano back.

Joining Mzansi in welcoming the boys and their head coach, Hugo Broos, was Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa; the media, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, airport staff, and soccer lovers came in their numbers.

Terrence’s family all smiles awaiting his arrival.

The family of Mamelodi Sundowns player and Bafana Bafana defender, Terrence Mashego was seen appearing joyful at the OR Tambo International Airport.

The picture was shared by @KayaNews with the caption:

"The family of Bafana Bafana defender Terrence Mashego has joined hundreds of fans at the OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the team back home."

Mzansi gushes over the Mashego's

The photo put smiles in a lot of social media peeps' faces and many lauded the family for their support and for showing up at Bafana Bafana's homecoming.

@NtombyTshepo lauded:

"Beautiful family."

@dumzie023 said:

"Thank you family."

