Durban Woman Celebrates Becoming the First Pilot in Her Family, TikTok Video Touches Mzansi
by  Hilary Sekgota
  • One woman made her loved ones proud and celebrated her achievement of becoming the first pilot in her family
  • She posted a video on social media that shows her happiness and her family celebrating the moment with her
  • Netizens join the celebration, congratulating the lady and expressing their pride, despite not knowing her personally

Durban woman became a pilot
A woman who qualified as a private pilot celebrated her achievement with her family. Image: @ngcwelekazimakuleni
Source: TikTok

In an industry predominantly male, breaking barriers is a remarkable feat. One woman didn't just break barriers; she shattered them as the first pilot in her family.

The young lady's amazing achievement was celebrated on the social media platform TikTok.

Private pilot becomes a viral sensation

The moment was shared with the world through a TikTok video that quickly became a viral sensation, amassing over 2.2 million views.

The clip uploaded by @ngcwelekazimakuleni captured the sheer joy of the female pilot. She celebrated her achievement with her family, marking the occasion for generations to come.

Mother beams with pride

The heart of the festivities was the emotional exchange between the trailblazing pilot and her mother. The mom gave her a hug and kiss to show her pride.

Watch the video below:

Netizens cheer for private pilot

Netizens are touched by the woman's accomplishment and the family's joy. They wrote messages of congratulations.

@lokomelanin said:

"I’m proud of her without even knowing her.❤️❤️"

@jsmindset asked:

"I wanted to be this. How did you make it, any bursaries?"

@moohnde posted:

"I’ve never been more proud of someone I do not even know. Congratulations you’re a star."@

@tumiownboss posted:

"SA's proud of you babe."

@mahle.xyz added:

"Get it, girl! So beautiful."

@theyluvv.fufu wrote:

"What subjects did you do in high school?"

@ntombs31 said:

"Congratulations dear May God's blessings shine upon you may God protect you all the way in your life journey.❤️"

@shuwayda1 commented:

"Congratulations. Fly high girl. Very proud of you."

Pilot celebrates taking off and landing aircraft

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the aviation industry is male-dominated, and it's not every day you see a female pilot let alone a black one.

One woman who is breaking boundaries was over the moon to have taken off and landed a small plane all by herself. The footage made South Africans beam with pride, and many fangirled over the young woman serving black girl magic.

Source: Briefly News

