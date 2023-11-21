One woman made her loved ones proud and celebrated her achievement of becoming the first pilot in her family

She posted a video on social media that shows her happiness and her family celebrating the moment with her

Netizens join the celebration, congratulating the lady and expressing their pride, despite not knowing her personally

A woman who qualified as a private pilot celebrated her achievement with her family. Image: @ngcwelekazimakuleni

In an industry predominantly male, breaking barriers is a remarkable feat. One woman didn't just break barriers; she shattered them as the first pilot in her family.

The young lady's amazing achievement was celebrated on the social media platform TikTok.

Private pilot becomes a viral sensation

The moment was shared with the world through a TikTok video that quickly became a viral sensation, amassing over 2.2 million views.

The clip uploaded by @ngcwelekazimakuleni captured the sheer joy of the female pilot. She celebrated her achievement with her family, marking the occasion for generations to come.

Mother beams with pride

The heart of the festivities was the emotional exchange between the trailblazing pilot and her mother. The mom gave her a hug and kiss to show her pride.

Watch the video below:

Netizens cheer for private pilot

Netizens are touched by the woman's accomplishment and the family's joy. They wrote messages of congratulations.

@lokomelanin said:

"I’m proud of her without even knowing her.❤️❤️"

@jsmindset asked:

"I wanted to be this. How did you make it, any bursaries?"

@moohnde posted:

"I’ve never been more proud of someone I do not even know. Congratulations you’re a star."@

@tumiownboss posted:

"SA's proud of you babe."

@mahle.xyz added:

"Get it, girl! So beautiful."

@theyluvv.fufu wrote:

"What subjects did you do in high school?"

@ntombs31 said:

"Congratulations dear May God's blessings shine upon you may God protect you all the way in your life journey.❤️"

@shuwayda1 commented:

"Congratulations. Fly high girl. Very proud of you."

