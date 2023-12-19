Three cars almost got into an accident because of careless driving

A viral video showed a red Toyota Yaris swerving into the yellow lane while another bakkie tried to overtake another car

The red Yaris almost got into an accident with a truck, and netizens were angry at how careless the drivers were

South Africans were unimpressed with three motorists who almost caused an accident. Images: City of Joburg/Facebook and drbimages

A battle between two cars on the freeway almost turned deadly after two cars tried to overtake each other. While doing so, one swerved into oncoming traffic and nearly crashed into an oncoming truck. South Africans debated whose fault it was and discussed the behaviours of the two drivers.

The video was posted by the City of Joburg's Facebook account. The video shows a black bakkie swerving into the opposite lane. Just as the driver does so, another motorist, driving a red Toyota Yaris, also swerves into the same road, going behind the yellow line.

What is more perplexing is that another bakkie is also driving behind the yellow lane, presumably trying to overtake a truck. The Yaris driver almost crashes into a truck, and the truck driver furiously blinks his lights. The Yaris driver and the other bakkie trying to overtake the truck end up stopping on the side of the road, evidently unsettled by what just happened. Click on the link to watch the video.

Mzansi condemns the drivers' actions

Souzuth Africans discussed the video and whose fault it was.

Margaret Leighton said:

“I’m speechless! I thought it was a double road, not two single lanes. I was impressed by the red car not letting the double-cab get away with it when I discovered that the red car was the biggest troublemaker there!”

Rene Calitz was sarcastic.

“Well done, powerful guys. I hope this act makes you very proud to pit your family and other families on the road's lives in danger. What a great act.”

Louis De Beer complained:

“A total lack of proper law enforcement. Speed traps are more important than moving violations. Illegal overtaking, not keeping a safe following distance, ignoring traffic signs, not stopping at traffic lights or jumping the red light are examples of moving violations ignored by law enforcement.”

Divian J. September remarked:

“If their plates are known, they should be pursued and persecuted.”

