Police Minister Bheki Cele issued a stern warning to people committing liquor offences during the festive season

He said the police have already arrested thousands of people for crimes including public drinking and selling alcohol illegally

South Africans shared their opinions about Cele's tough stance on alcohol abuse in December

PRETORIA - Police Minister Bheki Cele is out here making sure the festive season stays jolly but safe.

He explained what's been going down since December kicked off and it's a wild out there.

Liquor related arrests

Over 2,500 folks got arrested for public drinking, and another 850 were in trouble for being a bit too rowdy in public spaces.

But that's not all, if you're playing in the underground booze scene, watch out. The police slapped cuffs on a whopping 17,844 suspects for selling liquor illegally, and another 13,244 are feeling the heat for drug-related crimes.

Bheki Cele issues a warning

According to SowetanLIVE, for those who are thinking of running illegal booze joints, Cele's got a message for you. He said:

"Their liquor establishment will be shut down and the liquor will be confiscated and they as owners of those establishments will be arrested.”

Citizens discuss Cele's message

South Africans expressed their views on Cele's December campaign against alcohol abuse.

Tebogo Bitsi said:

"You are the reason why we are drinking so. You must understand that you are stressing us out. "

Siphephelo Sithole mentioned:

"Robberies, hijackings and CIT heists I promise you those people would never drink on action."

Rich Tom Mongwe suggested:

"Focus on serious crime minister."

Kabawo Samisto wrote:

"Arrest and release them on bail. Useless."

Yanga Twetwa added

"Mnxm. We are being robbed day in and day out by criminals. Foreigners are doing as they please but nothing is being done."

