A former assistant of Vin Diesel has reportedly filed a sexual battery lawsuit against him

Asta Jonasson alleged that the incident with the Fast And Furious star took place in 2010 at the St. Regis Hotel

Netizens had a lot to say about the disturbing incident with some expressing disbelief

US actor Vin Diesel faces sexual assault charges which were filed by his former assistant.

Assistant makes disturbing sexual assault claims

According to PEOPLE, the former assistant, who was identified as Asta Jonasson, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles. She alleged that the incident took place in 2010 at the St. Regis Hotel in Atlanta.

The report claims that the Fast And Furious star "forcibly pulled Jonasson onto a bed, groped her upper private area and legs before pleasing himself."

The lawsuit was filed on 21 December 2023.

Social media users weigh in on the incident

Netizens had a lot to say about the disturbing incident and are waiting patiently for Vin Diesel's team to issue a statement.

nachoplazagonzalez asked:

"Is this a trend now? Because seemingly everyone is being accused."

labeba91017 said:

"After Amber Heard I question EVERYTHING!!"

shannon.b.life said:

"Also, remember just because these incidents are being reported by the media in 2023, it doesn’t mean the victim didn’t speak up sooner."

dannysvisuals asked:

"2010.. and a lot of actors are getting sued for the same thing. Are they money hungry??"

ellisongirl413 claimed:

"I have a friend that's work for him for 15 years. A gay gentleman who said this is a disgruntled employee. I also know five other women that have worked for him for over 20 years. They said he has never done anything sexually bad or even heard of anything like this."

oliver.l.lowe said:

"I don’t understand all of the comments saying it’s too late to say something now. there shouldn’t be a time limit, if it happened, it happened???"

