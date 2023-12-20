A moment showing a devastating moment for groovists went viral as they saw how the group handled the disappointment

The man ready to enjoy the festive season did not have a good start to Dezemba in a TikTok video that went viral

South Africans were thoroughly amused by the viral video of the dramatic and disastrous moment

A mom looked like he had a terrible time after an incident. The group wasted some of their precious alcohol and went viral.

A TikTok video shows the moment a bottle of Clase Azul Reposado Tequila broke. Image: @easternwaba



The video of the friends gathered to party received thousands of likes. Comments from people who read their own hilarious takes.

Man crushed as Clase Azul Reposado bottle breaks

A video by @easternwaba captures the moment a man was grieving after breaking a bottle of alcohol. In the video an expensive tequila, Clase Azul Reposado, was split in half. The drink retails from R3 400, depending on the store.

Watch the video below

South Africa Fields men's pain after spilling alcohol

People commented on the scene, saying it was painful to see. People commented, lamenting the loss of alcohol.

pabiii said:

"Who ordered the Azul."

user2298746785249876 commented:

"It’s only R3000 no biggy."

Julian Kriel added:

"Why are they upset about their grans teapot breaking."

Eirene_Sirius wrote:

"When they bought Azul to flex ... but the Azul flexed on them."

Nickname declared:

"Friendship ends same time! Solid grounds for divorce!"

Itumeleng wondered:

"Why is he hitting the bell?"

Friends use vodka to make pap

In a eelated story, a group of friends went viral after using vodka to cook. In the video, they were making a staple food and added some Russian Bear.

Man’s spirits were shattered along with his bottle

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans' hearts were as broken as the bottle of gin a man accidentally broke on his way from the shop.

The nation's hilarious reactions were a mixture of humorous compassion and spicy commentary about why the bottle broke and who it belonged to.

@malumking posted his video on TikTok, and his broken journey was viewed 1.4 million times.

The video shows the scene: the man momentarily held his knees in sadness as he sadly picked up the ice packet and the six-pack that survived the great fall. There is no indication as to what caused the bottle to break, but it is clear from his body language that his mood was spoiled.

Source: Briefly News