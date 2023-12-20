Major League DJz faced backlash after a video of them apparently swearing at their driver went viral

In response, the duo claimed they were joking with a friend who was recording, not addressing the driver

Many criticised their response, alleging it was a scapegoat attempt, and expressed disappointment

The Major League DJz finally spoke out after facing massive backlash for allegedly swearing at their driver in a video trending on social media.

Major League DJz's video goes viral

Social media users recently came out guns blazing at the internationally acclaimed stars Bandile and Banele Mbere popularly known as the Major League DJz. The stars were accused of being abusive bosses after a video of them seemingly swearing at their driver went viral.

The video shared on X by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shows the Koo Koo Fun hitmakers entering a vehicle while saying some curse words.

Major League DJz set the record straight

Reacting to the video, the stars said they were not swearing at the driver but were goofing around with their who was recording the video. They wrote:

"Please we’re talking to our friend with the camera. Joking around coz he swore at us first..smh."

Mzansi did not buy the Major League DJz's explanation. Many said they were trying to scapegoat, but definitely talking to the driver.

@Allan_2801 said:

"This is low of you guys. You know exactly what you were doing. It's embarrassing and what is a Shane is that this will get translated and tarnishes your image. "PRIDE goes before a fall"

@realnorma_kay wrote:

"Stop the foolishness "

@Ndoniyamanzi_b added:

"Talking to a friend but facing the white guy? Wow."

@OliverKeith_zw noted:

"The nerve to even respond. So typical! We would be coming out guns blazing if tables were turned and it was a white person swearing at a black person. Disgusted. Nge music ebhorayo."

