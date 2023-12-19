Global site navigation

Laughter Erupts on Twitter Streets After DJ Black Coffee Lookalike Spotted in Liquor Store
People

Laughter Erupts on Twitter Streets After DJ Black Coffee Lookalike Spotted in Liquor Store

by  Denika Herbst
  • A man minding his business, buying his Dezemba liquor, was caught on camera and has gone viral
  • The man's uncanny resemblance to DJ Black Coffee is what had so many people honing in
  • Mzansi people were thrown by the man's appearance and dropped some funny reactions in the comments

One thing about social media is that no one is safe. A man minding his business in a local liquor store has gone viral due to his uncanny resemblance to the internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee.


Mzansi people could not get enough of this DJ Black Coffee doppelganger. Image: @realblackcoffee
Source: Instagram

In a world where someone's fortune is at the tip of your fingers, people really have no care to make a total stranger run viral.

DJ Black Coffee lookalike goes viral

Twitter user @MDNnewss shared a short clip showing a man minding his business in a local liquor store. The video then zooms in on the man, honing in on his uncanny resemblance to DJ Black Coffee.

The man has no idea he is being filmed, but we are sure this viral video will reach him eventually. Take a look:

Mzansi people crack jokes in comments

The man's appearance wowed South African citizens, who automatically saw the resemblance without even having to read the caption. They took to the comment section to express their disbelief comically.

Read some of the comments below:

@savenoho was sure:

“It's him it's him it's him.... unibetha nge disguise.”

@nhlapowanda5 shared:

“I once saw this guy e Shoprite liquor yase Jozi between Von Brandis and Pritchards ”

@Dr_Sammy9 laughed:

“They are related straight. This can't be a coincidence. ”

@Celani16204894 said:

Black Coffee shares clip of his lookalike

Briefly News reported that Black Coffee took to social media to share a hilarious clip. The world-renowned DJ was shook when he spotted his lookalike in the crowd while playing at a club in Cape Town.

The Superman hitmaker was taking a video when a man who looked almost identical to him waved at him. The superstar quickly turned the camera around so that peeps could see how surprised he was.

Black Coffee posted the hilarious clip on his official Twitter handle. His tweet ignited a thread of memes from surprised fans.

