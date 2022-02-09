Black Coffee Shares Clip of His Lookalike, Star’s Post Ignites a Thread of Memes

Black Coffee ignited a thread of memes after posting a clip of himself surprised when he spotted his lookalike in a Cape Town club

The international Mzansi DJ was taking a video with his phone when the lookalike appeared from the crown and waved at him

The Superman hitmaker's followers hilariously shared that Black Coffee is a fan of his own work after seeing the clip

Black Coffee took to social media recently to share a hilarious clip. The world-renowned DJ was shook when he spotted his lookalike in the crowd while playing at a club in Cape Town.

Black Coffee spotted his lookalike at a Cape Town club. Image: @realblackcoffee

The Superman hitmaker was taking a video when he a man who looked almost identical to him waved at him. The superstar quickly turned the camera around so that peeps could see how surprised he was.

Black Coffee posted the hilarious clip on his official Twitter handle. His tweet ignited a thread of memes from surprised fans.

The award-winning music producer's fans jokingly shared that Coffee is a fan of his own set. ZAlebs reports that even his lookalike surprisingly commented on his post.

The lookalike @RealPhumzo commented:

"It's all love Bhuti, thank you so much."

@Sfundo_19 wrote:

"Uthi uyadijeya kanti you're a fan of your set."

@Sikelelajili1 said:

"Kusho ukuthi uthe uthi uyi celebrity kanty uyi fan yakho."

@Mpumi2102 added:

"This is so funny."

Black Coffee gets some celeb love for his Grammy nod

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi and international celebs took social media to show Black Coffee some major love following his Grammy nomination. The star got the nod in the Best Dance Electronic Album category for his latest album Subconsciously.

The world-renowned DJ's peers in the entertainment space took to his timeline to congratulate him following the announcement. Not only Mzansi entertainers applauded the star but some international DJs also tipped their hats for the Superman hitmaker.

The A-listers flooded Black Coffee's comment section on Instagram to celebrate the new milestone in his career. Mzansi stars such as DJ Tira, Somizi and US DJ Diplo, among others, tipped their hats for the Superman hitmaker following the big announcement.

