A bizarre video showing a car and a dog went viral on TikTok, and many people were thoroughly amused

A TikTok video shows a dog on top of a moving car. Image: Granger Wootz / Arterra

Source: Getty Images

The video of the dog received more than 21,000 likes. Online users commented on the post adding hilarious commentary.

Dog rides on car

A TikTok video by @fausto.official.sa shows a car going down the road with a dog on the roof. In the video, the dog seemed comfortable standing on top of the car.

Watch the video below:

South Africa amused by fearless dog

Many people dubbed the moment as typically South African. Online users commented on the video, cracking up about the dog

Lynda said:

"The way people don’t respect this dog, show me another breed that can do this."

Shaz joked:

"Bobby called an Uber."

Fay Malinga commented:

"Guys ni'sure we are still on planet Earth?"

user5243539700123 added:

"it's a guide dog the driver is clearly blind."

Lindi G laughed:

"Bobby has done this before. That dog is so comfortable hebanna!"

Source: Briefly News