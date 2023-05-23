Vin Diesel's heartfelt tribute to Ludacris at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony deeply moved Fast & Furious fans

Ludacris's tweet emphasised the profound bond shared between them, evoking a powerful sense of love and friendship

Social media abounded with praise for the emotional tribute, as users expressed their emotions and celebrated the genuine connection between Vin Diesel and Ludacris

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

In celebration of Ludacris' Hollywood star, actor Vin Diesel gave a heartwarming speech that left fans touched. Images: @vindiesel @ludacris

Source: Instagram

In a heartwarming tribute, renowned actor Vin Diesel took the podium during the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honouring rapper Ludacris. Diesel's speech not only celebrated Ludacris' achievements but also emphasised the deep bond they share.

Vin Diesel honoured Ludacris' achievements and celebrated their unbreakable friendship

The Fast & Furious star spoke passionately about Ludacris' unwavering support and their unbreakable friendship. The emotional highlight came when Vin Diesel conveyed his admiration for Ludacris, stating that the rapper would not only be ready to die for him but would also live for him.

Sharing the speech on his Twitter, Ludacris said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"When we say family, we really mean that "

The tribute drew praise and highlighted the genuine connection between Vin Diesel and Ludacris

The moving tribute brought tears to the eyes of attendees and Fast & Furious enthusiasts. Fans congratulated the Get Back rapper on his remarkable career and accomplishments.

@SalinaGon12 tweeted:

"That is so amazing to hear about how family can really be in all different ways. That’s true love and that’s true friendship."

@shikoWinnie tweeted:

"Who's cutting onions this early in the morning?"

@Bijou1436 tweeted:

"Yes!"

@TJeverchanging said:

"This is friggin great! "

@ArcManny said:

"What’s family if you still dwell in the past over things that don’t even matter no more."

@MLanei tweeted:

"Chris!!! Well Deserved!! What a career!"

@AleskaOfficial tweeted:

I've liked both of these guys for twenty years."

@makundi_tz said:

"The world is not celebrating enough of this."

Halala: rapper Ludacris bags degree in music management, shares videos of graduation ceremony & fans celebrate

Briefly News previously reported on Ludacris bagging a degree in music management.

Ludacris has bagged a bachelor's degree in music management from Georgia State University. The US rapper was reportedly also given the opportunity to give the commencement speech for the Class of 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News