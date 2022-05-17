Rapper and actor Ludacris showed his romantic side when he posted a lovely birthday message to his wife on the side of a building at a resort in Los Angeles

The artiste recently was awarded an honorary degree in music management from Georgia State University

Ludacris who starred in the movie franchise Fast and Furious is married to Gabonese wife Eudoxie and they have two children together

Legendary rapper Ludacris, real name Christopher Brian Bridges, celebrated his wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue's birthday with a romantic surprise in Los Angeles.

Ludacris celebrated his Gabonese wife's 36th birthday with a romantic billboard message surprise in Los Angeles. Photo: Ludacris, Eudoxie.

Ludacris's wife, of Gabonese descent, is turning 36, and the rapper broke his bank to celebrate her with a huge billboard message.

The artiste proposed a toast to her in celebration of her big day and as she turned around; she was met with a lovely message posted on the side of a multistorey building.

The message read:

"Happy birthday Mrs Bridges."

Posts below:

The celebrity couple tied the knot in 2014 and have been sharing their good times on their social media pages.

Eudoxie was full of appreciation, she said:

"Fresh off the lovers and friends Festival high to this pleasant surprise. I love you @ludacris! Thank you for an amazing weekend in Vegas. Vegas will never be the same! Ha."

Fans reacted to the post and below are some of the comments:

@doctoramira wrote:

"Absolutely love the way he loves you. You are so deserving. Such a selfless wife and mommy. Cheers to many more sis."

@rocsidiaz wrote:

"Amazing show you looked beautiful!"

@karma.christine wrote:

"And so deserving love you always. Happy Birthday."

Family

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, the rapper and actor Ludacris disclosed that he and his wife Eudoxie were expecting their second baby.

The Fast and Furious actor shared a picture of his beautiful wife while celebrating her birthday and disclosed that she would also give him the best gift.

Ludacris has four kids, but she and his wife have one child together. They are now expecting their second child.

The entertainer shared the baby news on his Instagram page and said he was looking forward to this new chapter in his life.

Ludacris bags degree in music management, shares videos of graduation ceremony

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Ludacris has bagged a bachelor's degree in music management from the Georgia State University. The US rapper was reportedly also given the opportunity to give the commencement speech for the Class of 2022.

The Number One Spot hitmaker took to social media to share snaps and videos filmed at the graduation ceremony.

