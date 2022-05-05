Ludacris has taken to social media to share that he has bagged a bachelor's degree in music management from the Georgia State University

The US rapper was also invited by the institution to give the commencement speech for the Class of 2022 and he made sure that he shares videos of the ceremony on his timeline

The Number One Spot hitmaker has been congratulated by his music peers and followers after the news of his graduation was shared by The Shade Room online

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ludacris has bagged a bachelor's degree in music management from the Georgia State University. The US rapper was reportedly also given the opportunity to give the commencement speech for the Class of 2022.

Rapper Ludacris has bagged a degree in music management. Image: @ludacris

Source: Instagram

The Number One Spot hitmaker took to social media to share snaps and videos filmed at the graduation ceremony.

In one of the clips, the excited Fast & Furious superstar says:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Mama I made it, we did it. Class of 2022, yes it took a long time but damn it I made it."

Taking to Instagram, The Shade Room also shared the musician's good news. The publication captioned the post:

"#PressPlay: #TSRPositiveImages: C’mon GRADUATE! #Ludacris secured an honorary bachelor’s degree in music management from Georgia State University. He was also invited to give the commencement speech for the class of 2022!"

Peeps took to Ludacris and the outlet's comment section to share their thoughts on his achievement. Many congratulated him for continuing to lead by example.

brskash wrote:

"It’s never too late to make your mom proud, Black Excellence."

hibeeky_cubicles said:

"Who says there's a late comer in education?"

___bjw___ commented:

"We love to see it!"

emeraldluvsonyx wrote:

"Love to see a successful person striving to be more successful."

maliyyah2.0 said:

"Congratulations my guy."

sandylal commented:

"Slow and steady my friend, you kept at it! Congrats for yet another accomplishment under your belt."

ilse_richardson wrote:

"Congrats, be proud, be happy, be blessed you did it."

larenztate added:

"Congrats my Brotha! You continue to make us proud!"

Ludacris shares clip of himself flying a plane

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Ludacris took to social media to share a video of himself flying a plane. The star wore a navy short and a white T-shirt while operating the flying machine.

The US rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday, 2 February and shared the footage of himself flying high above the clouds. The Fast & Furious actor captioned his post:

"If you don’t evolve, you’ll evaporate."

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video. @_RealMalikJ wrote:

"So I guess we all know who's driving the plane in the new 'Fast' movie."

Source: Briefly News