The Joshlin Smith Foundation launch is marred by conflicting claims about a private investigator's involvement

Investigator Tyrone Power denied formal appointment, citing voluntary support for the Smith family

Joshlin Smith has been missing since February 2024, with ongoing investigations into her case

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Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

McKenzie said at the foundation’s launch that he had hired a private investigator to assist in the search. Image: GaytonMcKenzie/X

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE, SALDANHA BAY - The launch of the Joshlin Smith Foundation has been overshadowed by a dispute over claims that a private investigator was formally appointed to find missing Saldanha girl Joshlin Smith.

PI denied being formally appointed

According to The Citizen, Minister Gayton McKenzie allegedly said at the foundation's launch that he had hired a private investigator to assist in the search. Investigator Tyrone Power has denied being formally appointed, saying he is working on the case for free on behalf of the child's family. Power said he became involved because the case troubled him, adding that he had shared information with the police's organised crime unit in the Western Cape and also forwarded material to McKenzie's legal representatives.

He disputed McKenzie's claims regarding alleged new leads, including assertions about witness cooperation and possible new suspects, saying some of the statements attributed to him were inaccurate. Power also said he had not been paid for investigative work, although he confirmed receiving money from McKenzie to cover travel and accommodation costs, which he said related to logistical support rather than a formal appointment. He added that he has since distanced himself from the minister.

Joshlin Smith has been missing since February 2024 after disappearing from the Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay. Her mother Kelly Smith and co-accused Boeta Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn were previously convicted and sentenced in connection with human trafficking and kidnapping linked to her disappearance. The case remains unresolved, with Power saying he believes further individuals may have been involved in the disappearance.

Joshlin Smith has been missing since February 2024 after disappearing from the Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Twitter

Other stories about Joshlin Smith

The Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) Sinawo Thambo is not impressed with Gayton McKenzie. The EFF's Member of Parliament questioned why the leader of the Patriotic Alliance did not keep his promise to provide evidence that Joslin Smith was still alive. McKenzie, the leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), claimed to have evidence regarding the missing Saldanha Bay girl.

Police in the Western Cape have confirmed that they have not received any new information regarding the disappearance of Joslin Smith. Police made the statement after Gayton McKenzie claimed that he had new information regarding the case. The Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader made the claims during one of his live broadcasts but did not disclose further details.

Minister Gayton McKenzie said newly obtained information related to the disappearance of Joshlin Smith had contributed to delays in launching the Joshlin Smith Foundation. The Patriotic Alliance leader indicated that the additional developments required further engagement before the foundation could be formally established.

Source: Briefly News