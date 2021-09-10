“Little King”: Cute Kid Steals the Show in Adorable ‘Career Day’ Outfit

An adorable kid has social media users gushing

It seems the bright young man wants to be a General in the army when he grows up

Mzansi took to the comments section, sharing their reactions to the pics of the sweet young boy

Photos of a sweet little boy looking absolutely adorable in his 'career day' outfit have the internet gushing. It seems the brave little man wants to be a soldier when he grows up and decided to dress up like a top dog General.

This little king has social media users abuzz after sharing snaps of his super cute 'career day' outfit. Images: @TjMulenga1/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, the youngster's aunty @TjMulenga1 shared the snaps of her favourite nephew.

"The best careers day fit I’ve ever seen! My nephew is the assignment!" she captioned the cute post.

Check out some of the social media reactions to the post below:

@Yolipop__ said:

"Julu. Being effortlessly handsome!!!"

@phillip_ngongo said:

"Wow! I think a boy for a first child will hit me differently."

@AchangaTeddy said:

"Give the young general 3 stars on both ot his shoulders to solidify his authority... He's looking good in the outfit."

@Sunflowersoul28 said:

"If assignment understood was a person!!"

@jeSuis_Amy said:

"He looks absolutely ADORABLE!!!!!"

Cute toddler imitates grandpa who uses stick, walks like old man in funny video

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that little kid has got social media talking after imitating her grandfather in an adorable video that put smiles on people's faces.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @jukinmedia and reposted by @dailymail, the little kid could be seen walking in front of her grandpa who walked with the aid of a stick.

Many couldn't stop laughing on social media

The adorable kid held a walking stick and perfectly walked like the old man as someone captured her on camera.

Sharing the video, @dailymail wrote:

"She nailed it!"

The young girl has further proven that kids are adorable, just like a little boy who became an instant internet sensation after his impressive dance went viral.

In an Instagram video shared by @djwapsam, the kid started off with the focus dance as the song, Ko Por Ke, by artiste Mohbad was being played.

In split seconds, he switched to doing legwork while still keeping up with the rhythm of the song.

Social media reacts to the grandpa's imitator video

Instagram users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the video.

A user with the handle @foerster19361943 said:

"This is absolutely adorable. Priceless beyond words."

@ericweldo commented:

"Lol so cute."

@nanabapokuah wrote:

"No respect again."

@g.e.e.7 said:

"Baby has been here before."

@yogeshwarijyotisharma commented:

"Sooo cute and adorable....she is sooo good."

