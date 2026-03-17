A TikToker staged a fake phone call at a community tap, making it sound like a husband had just sent her R10,000 while his wife stood nearby fetching water

The two women confronted the content creator immediately because only they were at the tap, and the fake call could only be about one of their husbands

South African prank creators have built a whole social media following by using everyday township settings because the closer a scenario feels to real life, the bigger the reaction it gets

A South African content creator did not need much to start a fire. All it took was a loud fake phone call, some invented money, and two women who were not playing.

Screenshots of the moment TikToker, @sphalaphalasagamarothi0 pranked the two unsuspecting women. Images: @sphalaphalasagamarothi0

Source: TikTok

On 20 February 2026, TikToker @sphalaphalasagamarothi0 arrived at a communal water tap where two women were fetching water. She pressed a phone to her ear and made sure both women could hear her clearly. She pretended to speak to one of their husbands, telling him the R10 000 he sent had arrived.

Then she said she was too scared to come to his yard because his wife was at the tap. Both women heard every single word. They put their buckets down and turned around slowly.

The setup that nobody saw coming

Only two women were standing at that tap that afternoon. That meant the fake call could only be about one of their husbands. Both women worked that out at the same time. Neither was prepared to stand there and say nothing about it.

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They demanded to know which husband was supposedly on that phone. Also, they wanted to know exactly what R10 000 was being talked about. They pointed out to @sphalaphalasagamarothi0 that only they were at the tap, so the call was clearly directed at one of them.

Watch the prank in the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the prank

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@Maanea commented:

“These two women are so humble and mature in the way they comforted her.”

@kay Kubheka said:

“😂They are very direct. 😂They even want his number.”

@phetolwanamama noted:

“This was the best prank. 🤣 They even said, ‘Close the tap for a moment.’”

@Zamo_Nkanyiso commented:

“The taxi prank remains top-tier funny, but this is also funny. 🤣”

@Thabzela noted:

“I know them, and they don’t have husbands.”

The moment the ladies confronted the prankster. Image: @sphalaphalasagamarothi0

Source: TikTok

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Source: Briefly News