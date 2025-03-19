Global site navigation

“Tell Me It’s a Joke Please”: Woman Confronts Nanny in a Prank, Netizens Impressed by Acting
“Tell Me It’s a Joke Please”: Woman Confronts Nanny in a Prank, Netizens Impressed by Acting

by  Siphesihle Z Luthango 3 min read

A lady left Mzansi in shock after she uploaded a clip of her confronting her nanny in a prank that felt very real

  • The clip shows the lady heading home earlier than usual and then asking probing questions about what was going on
  • Several netizens were wondering if the content on the video was real and praised the two ladies on their acting skills
A woman left Mzansi stunned after confronting her nanny in a prank.
Netizens were shocked after a lady shared a clip of herself confronting her nanny in a prank. Images: missdee_8
A woman left South Africans puzzled and stunned after sharing a clip of her confronting her nanny in a prank. The woman had supposedly come home early from work only to find the nanny spending quality time with her man.

Acting on a new level

Content creator missdee_8 shared the clip as if it was a real situation but many people in the comments were able to put two and two together and realise that the nanny was her friend. The five-minute clip starts with a caption that reads:

"POV: You decided to come back without alerting him"

The clip starts with the woman opening the door of her house, only to meet her nanny dressed as if she had a special someone over. The nanny was fixing up plates for her and someone else when the lady began to angrily berate her.

Watch the clip below:

An enthusiastic creator

The clip continues with the woman talking down to the nanny and fuming at what she's seeing. The clip continues in a similar pattern for the remaining five minutes and includes the lady making comments on the nanny's outfit. Outside the dramatic TikTok, the lady shares lifestyle content and vlogs about her life and family.

Outside of pranking her nanny, the lady loves spending time with family.
The woman loves showing off her man and her family outside of doing pranks. Images: missdee_8
She posts content based on what she gets up to, such as loving moments with her kids and vlogs on special occasions. South Africans couldn't believe their eyes when they initially saw the clip until many people put two and two together.

Read the comments below:

Tkay said:

"Nanny must go for acting auditions on a serious note."

asibongezama asked:

"Why don't you show us your man?😂"

neilwe41 mentioned:

"Lol yoh I had to go back to Facebook n double check if I'm right yoh she's your bestie 😂"

user3653704578296 commented:

"Lol the nanny understood the assignment hle 😂"

user2470478234095 posted:

"This is just acting right 😭😭😭 This is just a content right 😥😥 Please tell me it's a joke 💔"

Ompha said:

"Part 2 hlee😭💔🤲 A nanny who is baby sitting a man🤣🤣 She is even offering breakfast in bed the way he didn’t even heard the noise she was going to wake him up ka breakfast 🥱"

Tash💋 mentioned:

"Never its a prank 😶"

