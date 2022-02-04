A beautiful woman took to social media in search of friends, however, people left the “friends” bit open to interpretation

Social media @tsh3pim is a flawless beauty who knows the power of her natural beauty and sis is not afraid to use it either

Thirsty men flocked to the comment section to offer themselves up, with some being a little more forward with their interpretations

Everyone loves a sassy woman, don’t they? A gorgeous babe took to social media with a picture that had men lining up to wife her.

Social media @tsh3pim had the men flocking after she offered her friendship on social media. Image: Twitter / @tsh3pim

Source: Twitter

If you ever need a pick me up or some form of attention, social media is definitely your go-to place to get just that.

Social media and fire honey @tsh3pim shared a breathtaking fresh face selfie, showing off her flawless natural beauty. Knowing she looked good, she paired it with a sassy caption.

“Can I be your friend?”

Thirsty men flooded the comment section offering their “friendship”

This post was a dream come true for some. Getting an open invitation to friend up a honey is a real score.

Thirsty men flocked to the comment section, letting the babe know that they are interested in a little more than just friends though, lol.

Take a look at some of the comments

@ThembiNdw1 said:

“Who would say no to this angelic face”

@goodman704 said:

“For sure but just friends, don't want no stress in my life.”

@Lewis14223780 said:

“Too pretty to be my friend.”

@akhona_plati said:

“Any day anytime and anywhere I’m yours indeed.”

@Bhokolosh2 said:

@HlathiThamsanqa said:

@Daythre3 said:

