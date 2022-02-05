A young man, known on IG as Maurice, has proposed marriage to his girlfriend Christian Michele in a colorful setting

Maurice and his would-be bride first engaged after entering her DM to establish contact with her on December 25, 2020

On January 26, 2022, he secured their forever by asking her to be his fiancée with the balloon-themed inscription ''Marry Me''

Maurice and his would-be bride Christian Michele first engaged after entering her DM on Christmas Day, December 25, 2020, to establish contact with her.

The duo arranged to meet in Ohio, in the US, where Michele resides, to have their first date. Maurice jetted off to meet her about a month later after chatting with her.

Recounting their love journey, Maurice narrated that their love was not instant, as it took them a date to know how they felt about each other.

Meeting for the first time

''It all started when I worked up the courage to slide in her DM’s on Christmas Day. She was in Ohio, so I flew out to meet her about a month later ... It was then that we knew we could make this a forever thing,'' says Maurice.

It did not take long for the pair to realize they were each other's answered prayer.

''So on April 25, we made it official. I asked her to be my girlfriend, and it’s been the best decision for us both ever since,'' he said.

Proposing to her

Maurice went on to secure his love with Michele by proposing marriage to her on January 26.

On Sunday, February 30, he uploaded several Instagram visuals capturing the beautiful moment he proposed to her.

In a video on his account, the dup enters a flower-themed room decorated with colorful balloons with the inscription ''Marry Me''.

Maurice went on a knee with a broad smile on his face to propose to Michele with a stunning ring.

See other visuals below:

