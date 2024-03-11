A young woman is proof that success is the best revenge, she bought two cars after her lecture told her she wouldn't make it

The lady took to her TikTok account to show off her Mercedes-Benz Vitos after completing her studies

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering her with congratulatory messages

A young lady spoiled herself with two Mercedes-Benz Vitos. Images: @mrs._gravity/ Instagram, @Didier Messens/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A young woman spoiled herself with two new cars. She called out her lecturer, who gave her challenges.

In the TikTok video, @mrsgravity is visibly overjoyed and seen at a dealership standing in front of her two cars.

She said that her lecturer bullied her with the "best bunker of the year" trophy, and when she couldn't go to class because she didn't have money for transport, the lecturer told her that she would never complete her courses.

The TikTok user thanked God that in all her challenges, she finished her studies in record time and ventured into business.

"If Against all odds was a person GOD has worked overtime here… talking about Small Girl, Big GOD."

In another TikTok post, the young lady revealed that she bought two Mercedes-Benz Vitos. The car boasts about its characteristic design, which is convincing at first glance. It comes with an anti-theft protection package and a fuel tank with a volume of around 70 litres, 140 kW, to name just a few.

Woman buys two Mercedes Vitos

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers celebrated with the woman

Online users reacted to her achievement, with many showering her with congratulatory messages.

@Khetho_Nkosi commented:

"Congrats "

@kandaha01 was impressed:

"Two cars? guys what do you say in your prayers."

@Tebogo Mmageti asked:

"Which verses do you guys use when praying because wow♥️."

@amandasithebe6 celebrated:

"Congratulations❤️❤️."

@kaysklosetideas felt for the lecturer:

"Oh you stepped on that lecturers neck congratulations mama❤❤❤."

Boyfriend spoils his woman with Merc

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who was gifted a Mercedes-Benz by her boyfriend.

A video of a spoiled girlfriend picking up a brand-new Mercedes-Benz from the dealership with her boyfriend went viral on TikTok. In the clip's caption, she said her partner copped the pricy whip for her. The excited girlfriend @luth.ndo, unable to contain her joy, showcased the Mercedes-Benz while carrying a bouquet.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News