A TikTok choreographer has Mzansi going nuts over his take on the 'Kwama Last' viral dance challenge

It's not just his smooth moves and seamless dancing that has netizens talking, but his animated facial expressions as well

Users can't seem to get enough of the TikTokker, with some exclaiming that the man, hands down, wins the dance challenge

South Africa is known for its love of dance, so it's no wonder that dance challenges are constantly taking over the country. This time it is TikTokker @justindenobregaa ruling the viral Kwama Last dance challenge.

The dancer is no stranger to love on TikTok, with some posts receiving thousands of views. But his facial expressions and smooth moves in this challenge have Mzansi begging for more.

The dance video received over 300,000 views. People flooded the man's post declaring that the Kwama Last challenge belonged to him.

Judge his moves for yourself. Check out the video here:

Mzansi was quick to show their love

The user's fantastic contribution to the challenge did not go unnoticed.

Briefly News put together a few of the praises from the app:

@trapshownissa outright declared him the winner:

"The challenge is yours."

@keshni3 complimented all his videos:

"You kill it every time, every challenge, no lie."

@bayandamlangeni wanted to know if he could join:

"And where are you from??? Let's go dance."

@sthuliso7khumalo even decided to christen him a new name:

"From now on your new name is Jabulani."

