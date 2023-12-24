Liesl Laurie celebrated her 33rd birthday with a stunning photoshoot and shared five pictures with her fans

The former Miss SA dazzled in the glamorous snaps and exuded pure elegance and style for her special day

Liesl's fans flooded her comments section with birthday messages and admired her undeniable beauty

Liesl Laurie celebrated her birthday by sharing Instagram pictures. Image: @liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

Liesl Laurie turned up the glam for her 33rd birthday, treating fans to a dazzling photoshoot featuring five saucy pictures.

Liesl posts bday snaps

The snapshots are posted on her Instagram page and she is captured in a bedazzled dress. She is seen striking poses with a birthday cake adorned with numbered candles representing her new age.

Liesl's pics grab Mzansi's attention

The blingy birthday images are setting social media ablaze. As Liesl Laurie gracefully embraces the next chapter of her life, her birthday has become a captivating celebration shared with her adoring fanbase.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

See the post below:

Instagrammers celebrate Liesl's bday

Fans didn't hold back, showering the beauty queen with heartfelt birthday wishes in a lively and celebratory comments section.

@clementmaosa said:

"Happy birthday MmaMthombeni, more blessings!"

@karabontshweng stated:

"Happy birthday gorgeous girl. ❤️"

@officialnizreen commented:

"Happy Birthday MOST BEAUTIFUL! God bless you.❤️"

@3838.flower wrote:

"That time you only look 13 years old. Happy birthday, mfazi wase Mthombheni’. May God make all your wishes and dreams come true."

@tshepiso6095's added:

"Happy birthday sis.You look so good."

@nthaby_motshoane mentioned:

"Happy Birthday LieslMay God bless you with good health and many more years!"

@asanda_ posted:

"Happy birthday to our forever Miss SA.❤️"

@ladyrobyn_g highlighted:

"What a powerful era you are entering ❤️. Thee happiest birthday to you doll. "

@thickleeyonce said:

"Happy birthday my beautiful angel.❤️"

Liesl Laurie responds to pregnancy rumours

In another article, Briefly News reported that Liesl Laurie Mthombeni has issued a stern warning to people making insensitive comments on her timeline. Mrs Mthombeni said she will not hesitate to block any womb watchers on her page.

Social media has become a toxic place where trolls can make insensitive comments about people's private lives without thinking about how it affects them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News