Cassper Nyovest has revealed that the death of rapper Riky Rick has recently hit him the hardest

Mufasa took to Twitter to share a post about how much he misses Boss Zonke, but netizens were not here for his revelation

They called Cassper out for only being concerned about Riky Rick after his tragic death, as they had been beefing when he was still alive

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Cassper Nyovest and Riky Rick's fans are at odds after Mufasa said he misses the late Mzansi rapper. Image: Pietro D'aprano and Oupa Boape

Source: Getty Images

Cassper Nyovest is in hot water after his latest tweet.

Mufasa shared on his timeline that he has been missing the late South African rapper Riky Rick, who took his life earlier in February 2022.

"The way ke missang Riky Rick ka teng."

Cassper Nyovest opened up about Riky Rick's death effect on him by posting the following tweet:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

However, as everyone knows, Cass and Riky were not on good terms during Boss Zonke's final days on Earth, and Tweeps referred to him as an "attention seeker" for sharing the tweet. According to ZAlebs, Cassper and Riky were supposed to reconcile at Cotton Fest 2022, but Riky Rick passed away.

Angry Riky Rick stans shared the following venomous replies to the Put Your Hands Up hitmaker's tweet:

@agobakwesekwele said:

"You should've missed him while he was alive, not now. You're late."

@zeeontv shared:

"Didn't he die trying to reach out, and you didn't want to hear any of that?"

@Tauson_miles posted:

"Eban! It’s true when they say, “they never see your worth until you are no where near them”

@Cybucyso wrote:

"I thought you hated him after that diss track you wrote when he was alive."

@malose_ranoto replied:

"Develop a better relationship with those that are still alive so that time they pass on, then you don't have to write such statements anymore "

@uBiyase commented:

"Was he your ghostwriter? Ever since he left you’re dropping mid-songs only."

@nqobi1231 also said:

"You only miss him when is gone "

@Tukkies_ also shared:

"It's the way you pretend as if you miss him; we see you "

@reelmorgan5 added:

"Attention seeker "

Cassper Nyovest's baby mama Thobeka Majozi on why she keeps her life private

Briefly News previously reported that in a rare occurrence, Thobeka Majozi shared with her followers why she's so private about posting her son and flaunting her relationships on social media.

Cassper's Nyovest's baby mama Thobeka Majozi took to InstaLive to repost a message about the poisonous nature of social media. For that reason, she has chosen not to expose her 2-year-old son, and her relationship with the rapper to public scrutiny reported Zalebs.

The post by Wale Jana, the CEO of Sapphire Scents, said that there are evil people on social media who'll go to sinister lengths or resort to witchcraft to cause harm to people they envy on social media. He mentioned this because he decided to make his Instagram page private.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News