Thobeka Majozi offered her Instagram followers some sound advice about living a private in the age of social media

The mother of Cassper Nyovest's son said she's afraid of evil people online, and she's protecting her loved ones from them

She encouraged people to stay in prayer and keep some moments private because it's a spiritual warfare out there

Thobeka Majozi shares with her Instagram followers why she keeps her life private: Image: @onlybexxdoesitbetter

Source: Instagram

In a rare occurrence, Thobeka Majozi shared with her followers why she's so private about posting her son and flaunting her relationships on social media.

Cassper's Nyovest's baby mama Thobeka Majozi took to InsaLive to repost a message about the poisonous nature of social media. For that reason, she has chosen not to expose her 2-year-old son, and her relationship with the rapper to public scrutiny, reported Zalebs.

The post by Wale Jana, the CEO of Sapphire Scents, said that there are evil people on social media who'll go to sinister lengths or resort to witchcraft to cause harm to people they envy on social media. He mentioned this because he decided to make his Instagram page private. Thobeka added to the post by saying:

“The reason why I’m so private and don’t post my child, partner or family. It’s a mess out here! Protect what matters to you, y’all we’re living in scary times. They don't want to see you win or happy."

She advised her followers that they needn't publicise every moment of their lives and that certain sacred moments can be celebrated privately with special people.

"Pray and protect your loved ones. I’m so aggressive about shielding my sacred space. We’re living in a spiritual war. God be with us all."

Check out the post by Thobeka reposted below:

