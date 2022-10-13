Zodwa Wabantu has finally responded to the harsh criticism she received from South Africans after revealing she had four abortions

Zodwa went on to say that if they thought four abortions were too many, she had about 11 in total

The dancer also told those who were judging her to mind their own business because they have no right to hurl insults at her

Zodwa Wabantu gets candid about the backlash she received from South Africans after revealing she had 11 abortions on her show 'Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored.' Image: @zodwaliram

Source: Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu shocked everyone when she revealed she had four abortions. The shocking revelation was made by the star on her reality show Zodwa Wabantu: uncensored.

After being dragged by Mzansi people, Zodwa admitted to having no regrets in an interview with News24.

She also revealed that she had more abortions in the past. According to News24, Zodwa had 11 abortions in total.

“I had four abortions. So me to you, the number of abortions I’ve done in my entire life is about 11,” she said.

Zodwa went on to say that she aborted the babies because she was stupid and didn't use protection.

“I had the abortions because I was stout and didn’t condomise. I don’t have any regrets.."

Zodwa on people passing judgement on her decisions

The dancer, according to ZAlebs, advised people to mind their own business. She told everyone who was insulting her that they had no right to judge her.

"There’s no one who can judge me or put judgment on my life. My truth is with God; I can die anytime if I’ve told my truth.”

Zodwa Wabantu gets candid about the number of pregnancies she has aborted

Briefly News previously reported that Zodwa Wabantu has caused a stir on social media after revealing that she has terminated 11 pregnancies. Social media users have hailed the raunchy dancer for always telling it as it is on her popular show Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored.

The show's latest episode saw the star shooting to the top of Twitter trends, not only because she stripped in front of her family members but because she got candid about some private matters.

Twitter users flocked to the micro-blogging site to share mixed reactions to Zodwa Wabantu's revelation. Many hailed the media personality for understanding the content of a reality TV show, while others said she should filter out some information.

Source: Briefly News