Zodwa Wabantu has been hailed by social media users for understanding the true meaning of a reality television show

The controversial dancer has caused a stir with the details she reveals during her popular reality TV show Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored

Zodwa recently caused a stir after she shared that she terminated about 11 pregnancies

Zodwa Wabantu has caused a stir on social media after revealing that she has terminated 11 pregnancies. Social media users have hailed the raunchy dancer for always telling it as it is on her popular show Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored.

Zodwa Wabantu shares some private details in the latest episode of her show, 'Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored'. Image: @zodwalibram.

Source: Instagram

The show's latest episode saw the star shooting to the top of Twitter trends, not only because she stripped in front of her family members but because she got candid about some private matters.

Twitter users flocked to the micro-blogging site to share mixed reactions to Zodwa Wabantu's revelation. Many hailed the media personality for understanding the content of a reality TV show, while others said she should filter out some information.

@Rise_Mororiseng said:

"I believe Zodwa when she says she went all through that as a child, the family can deny it as much as they want, but I believe her #ZodwaUncensored."

@Karabo_Mokgoko noted:

"11 what? Why are they telling us this? #ZodwaUncensored."

@Rise_Mororiseng added:

"I am convinced that Zodwa’s honesty is on 100, She is the most blunt and honest person ever #ZodwaUncensored."

@ThatoM_1 added:

"One thing about Zodwa, she will make you say "YOH" 700 times in one episode ."

@gp_mudzunga noted:

"She's lying cos she knows nithanda indaba zabantu and she strives when you make her trend. This whole thing is scripted nje even a grade one pupil can see that #ZodwaUncensored."

