Big Brother Mzansi 2022 winner Mphowabadimo dropped jaws when she posted a sizzling hot snap online

The reality television star looked elegant and chic in a bright orange outfit that got Mzansi talking

Social media users flocked to the comments section to marvel at the star's body, beauty and fashion

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mphowabadimo left social media salivating when she posted a saucy snap on her Instagram page. The Big Brother Mzansi 2022 winner turned heads with the stunning post.

Former ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ housemate Mphowabodimo shared stunning photos on her page. Image: @mpho_wa_badimo.

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star is undoubtedly a fan favourite. Her fans, known as The Underground Gang, couldn't keep calm after the post.

Heading to her Twitter page, the stunner shared a pic rocking a bright orange outfit. She wore orange pants, orange and withe sneakers and a backless orange top. Mphowabadimo finished the look off with matching sunglasses and a gold belt. She wrote:

"It’s Wednesday y’all "

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Fans took to the post's comments section to reveal the they were feeling the look. Many said they are taking notes from the reality TV star.

@zntshobololo00 said:

"Is it a #WabadimoWednesdays or just a Wednesday?"

@88mabilisa

"@MPHOWABADIMO22 please tell me about ur liquid diet i need to lose weight least,"

@Reatlegile1st commented:

"Please courier that outfit❤️‍."

@Malefar20 wrote:

"Im ready! But this loadshedding i missed the last session. Nkare nka loma cable."

@GcinaProud added:

"The type you can brag aboutmy beautiful bestGirl."

@MmamaVosloo wrote:

"Is there something you wann tell us Mama?#WabadimoWednesday."

AKA receives praise after showstopping performance at the Hip-hop Festival: "You're the greatest of all time"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that AKA gave the Megacy the performance of a lifetime at the Hennessy Back to the City Festival over the weekend.

The star, who was among the headlining acts at the Hip-hop festival, impressed peeps with his fiery performance.

According to TimesLIVE, the event returned to the Mzansi social calendar after a two-year hiatus. More than 15 000 Mzansi Hip-hop lovers attended the event, and many local and international stars graced the stage. Notable performers include Nadia Nakai, Big Zulu and A-Reece.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News