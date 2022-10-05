‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Winner Mpowabadimo Sets Social Media on Fire With Her Bootylicious Pic: “She’s Hot”
- Big Brother Mzansi 2022 winner Mphowabadimo dropped jaws when she posted a sizzling hot snap online
- The reality television star looked elegant and chic in a bright orange outfit that got Mzansi talking
- Social media users flocked to the comments section to marvel at the star's body, beauty and fashion
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
Mphowabadimo left social media salivating when she posted a saucy snap on her Instagram page. The Big Brother Mzansi 2022 winner turned heads with the stunning post.
The reality TV star is undoubtedly a fan favourite. Her fans, known as The Underground Gang, couldn't keep calm after the post.
Heading to her Twitter page, the stunner shared a pic rocking a bright orange outfit. She wore orange pants, orange and withe sneakers and a backless orange top. Mphowabadimo finished the look off with matching sunglasses and a gold belt. She wrote:
DJ Tira's wife Gugu Khathi and Kabza De Small all smiles in cute pic post after shutting down Fact Durban Rocks Picnic with lit Amapiano hit songs
"It’s Wednesday y’all "
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Fans took to the post's comments section to reveal the they were feeling the look. Many said they are taking notes from the reality TV star.
@zntshobololo00 said:
"Is it a #WabadimoWednesdays or just a Wednesday?"
@88mabilisa
"@MPHOWABADIMO22 please tell me about ur liquid diet i need to lose weight least,"
@Reatlegile1st commented:
"Please courier that outfit❤️."
@Malefar20 wrote:
"Im ready! But this loadshedding i missed the last session. Nkare nka loma cable."
@GcinaProud added:
"The type you can brag aboutmy beautiful bestGirl."
@MmamaVosloo wrote:
"Is there something you wann tell us Mama?#WabadimoWednesday."
AKA receives praise after showstopping performance at the Hip-hop Festival: "You're the greatest of all time"
In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that AKA gave the Megacy the performance of a lifetime at the Hennessy Back to the City Festival over the weekend.
The star, who was among the headlining acts at the Hip-hop festival, impressed peeps with his fiery performance.
According to TimesLIVE, the event returned to the Mzansi social calendar after a two-year hiatus. More than 15 000 Mzansi Hip-hop lovers attended the event, and many local and international stars graced the stage. Notable performers include Nadia Nakai, Big Zulu and A-Reece.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News