Durban Gqom duo Distruction Boyz are making a strong comeback after splitting in 2020 to focus on their solo careers

Goldmax took to his timeline to share a snippet of the song he and Que are set to drop soon and the partygoers went cray-cray

Gqom fans also took to his timeline to share that the upcoming single is a banger, adding that they can't wait to dance to it at groove

Distruction Boyz are making a comeback. The Gqom duo split in 2020 but they have cooked new music together.

Distruction Boyz is set to drop a new Gqom song. Image: @que_dj, @goldmax_distructionboyz

Source: Instagram

A few days ago, Goldmax took to his timeline to share that he and Que will be dropping a new banger soon. The music producer posted a clip of the duo playing at a packed venue.

They dropped their new single and the party-goers went into a frenzy. According to ZAlebs, the DJ captioned his post:

"Dropping soon!! @distruction_boyz."

He didn't share the official release date or title of the song. The Gqom duo became popular in Mzansi when they dropped they fire verse titled Omunye. They even featured Khanyi Mbau in their stunning video.

Gqom fans took to Goldmax's comment section on the video and photo-sharing app to share that they can't wait for the single to drop.

tk.mlambo95 commented:

"The best Gqom duo in Africa."

onalenna_madito said:

"I'm so happy to see you guys."

bmpahlele wrote:

"December is going to be lit, yhoo."

aneliar_ndlovu commented:

"We are very waiting for it shame kade salinda."

buuyi_gee said:

"Igqom! igqom!!"

perciepeemusiq wrote:

"Ighost lengoma we played it with RudeBoyz last night every one went mad."

luke_matthew98 added:

"Gqom is still alive. Washa, keep it up Distruction Boyz #Goldmax & Que."

