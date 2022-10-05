DJ Tira has taken to his social media timeline to share a cute snap of his wife and Amapiano leading DJ Kabza De Small all smiles and looking happy to be around each other

The stars were attending Fact Durban Rocks Picnic on 02 October and according to the pic alone, it was a lit time indeed

The picture post was ahead of the couple's debut on the Mzansi Magic reality show Sunday Se*y Love which shot up top of the trends after airing first episode

DJ Tira shared a cute snap of his wife with Kabza De Small.

DJ Tira couldn't contain his excitement for the Fact Durban rocks picnic, which will took place on October 2, 2022.

Makoya Bearings took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of his wife Gugu Khathi looking all happy next to Abalele Hitmaker Kabza De Small.

DJ Tira was reminiscing about the big artists who performed at the famous picnic event. He even captioned his post, "Positive vibes tonight."

On Instagram, DJ Tira shared the following magnetic post:

DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi star on Mzansi Magic's reality show Sunday S*xy Love

Shortly after the photo was posted, DJ Tira and his wife Gugu Khathi sparked social media buzz for their appearance on Mzansi Magic's reality show Sunday Se*y Love.

Many people flocked to their timelines to react to the married couple's love story, as they revealed even the smallest details about their intimacy.

@Black_Is_Queen said:

" Tira's wife is very tough you can tell, she is a no nonsense type of girl, you can tell she is the "stop nonsense " type of a wife."

@philintuli1 shared:

"Wow what a beautiful show❤️ and a beautiful couple “the khathis” "

@Zamachwama_ posted:

"You can tell that uGugu noTira don’t lack intimacy atsaaalll "

@I_am_Bucie replied:

"I could watch Gugu & Tira all day. Their love is just beautiful to watch. How they interact with each other nje it’s beautiful"

@ReneilweChaka commented:

"So Gugu said she's not ready for marriage and Tira went and married someone else "

@VeronicaMahlaba added:

"DJ Tira noGugu what are you guys doing to us I loved what Gugu said, ukuthi she doesn't have to guess how Tira feels about her because he shows it all the time. Siyabonga Mr & Mrs Khathi for a beautiful 1st episode "

Mzansi Magic shared the following trending clip on YouTube:

DJ Tira dismisses rumours that he had an affair with the Qwabe Twins following the reed dance drama

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Tira, a top South African music producer, has denied having an affair with Viggy and Virginia Qwabe in exchange for assisting them in making it in the music industry.

After revealing that they had recently participated in the Reed Dance at the palace in Nyokeni KwaNongoma, the Qwabe Twins poured cold water on the claims. South Africans praised the former Idols SA contestants for choosing to remain celibate despite their celebrity.

According to Isolezwe, the famous twins stated that, while they always attend the Reed Festival, this year was special because they wanted to clear their names.

