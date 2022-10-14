Major League DJz have taken to their timeline to encourage the youth to move out of townships because kasi life is apparently negative and toxic

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Major League DJz's post as some agreed with them while others said negativity and jealousy are everywhere

The Major League DJz, Banele and Bandile Mbere, advised the youth to move out of the township if they get a chance. The Amapiano duo took to their timeline and claimed that kasi life is toxic.

The music producers claimed that kasi people are jealous, negative and live a fake life. Taking to Twitter, the popular twins said:

"We don't talk enough about how toxic staying ko kasi is!!...Fake life, Jealousy, Competition, Bolotjana, Peer Pressure, Negativity the list is endless...When you get means,move out ko kasi!!!"

The stars' tweet divided social media users. Some agreed with Major League DJz while others defended township life.

@CdeMavuto wrote:

"Couldn't agree more."

@TshegoM27 said:

"It’ll never be different, that's why people who made it out of kasi wont lie and say let's make a difference. They simply say if life gives you means, LEAVE!!! Everyone has to find his or her way out of the hood no one really owes anyone a difference."

@justice_comedy commented:

"So much truth in this."

@Boity_MM wrote:

"Nahhhhh, we live ko kasi and we real. You guys come from wherever you come from get ko kasi and act like you from Kasi. Stop it."

@VhoNthabi said:

"Hai maan they must stop it... All the above-mentioned issues exist in the work place with people that are monied and and... So nje it's human issue and not eKasi."

@kayy_kole commented:

"Rappers should stop praising the kasi as if they still live there - it's misleading."

@Dr_Uncle_ wrote:

"As someone who grew up in a township, I’ll tell you for free, if you have the means move out, you’ll have a much better quality of life elsewhere. That’s my 2 cents."

@BongsYourUncle added:

"Peer pressure, jealousy and competition is everywhere... I still agree though when y'all make it get out of kasi too much witchcraft there."

