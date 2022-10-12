A man shared a hilarious sit about life expectations of growing up versus the reality of a situation which deeply touched peeps

Dreams made when very young are often not realised when older, bringing a sense of existential worry to many

South Africans cackled at the super-relatable video, and most peeps told similar stories to the examples he made

A wise-cracking man recorded a funny skit about life expectations versus the reality of a situation in a relatable video that hit Mzansi peeps closest to home.

A comedic gent shared a hilarious skit about life expectations and their eventual outcome, touching a nerve for most South Africans. Images: orianevansygent/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

orianevansygent made the lengthy skit focusing on what 1990s peeps thought life would be like in comparison to now while giving examples of each situation. The Instagram post was quickly flooded by eager peeps who wanted to share their own story.

The dreams we often have as children of a future life to live are usually made out of naivety. Our young minds are unaware of what life entails down the road, and when those expectations get shattered, it becomes seriously disappointing.

The clip gives several great examples of how folks expected their lives to be, such as being married young and having trouble finding a job or doing anything. Peeps related quite strongly to these instances. See the responses below:

lephallo_jnr said:

" Weeeh! This needs a trigger warning!"

mbaliengwane mentioned:

"The waaay I thought 25 is Old ‍♀️ Don’t get me started about 30."

siziphiwe_charie commented:

"Funny but it’s the reality sana "

gcobisa_manentsa posted:

"The screaming part in between "

rae_jones_zw shared:

"Loading shedding, I was still typing my Cv "

bongekilegogela4 said:

"It's funny, but it's the truth we had our lives figured out until we started navigating the actual journey."

zamo_ma mentioned:

" No ways, no ways. I refuse to admit to this."

nondumisong commented:

"You are playing with the truth "

