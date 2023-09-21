Outlawz star Lehlohonolo Mayeza has opened up about his new role in the tribalistic series on Showmax

Hailing from the mountainous Kingdom of Lesotho, he reminisces how the cattle theft role he plays was something very close to home

The handsome actor also talks about the culture shock of being a village boy shooting to stardom that comes with the series

A new kid on the block, Lehlohonolo Mayeza, has opened up about his new role on the new Showmax series 'Outlawz'. Images: @mayeza_nhlanhla

Source: Instagram

Lehlohonolo Mayeza, the new Mosotho hunk on the Showmax series Outlawz, has gotten candid about his new role where he plays Leruo Ts'eole, heir of the Basotho side of the story.

The story is inspired by the American Wild West and centred around two families based on the border of KwaZulu Natal and Lesotho who fight a generational battle of stealing and protecting their cattle, sometimes violently.

Lehlohonolo Mayeza growing up in Lesotho

In an interview with Showmax, Mayeza said he understood the cattle-stealing theme of the show as he is a village boy who grew up close to the border where he was a herdsman:

"I am a rural boy from the mountainous areas of Lesotho, who is used to riding horses and donkeys for they are the only means of transport there. I grew up in rural areas, where people would steal cattle from Zulu land. I know that story and have seen it with my own eyes."

How Outlawz changed Lehlohonolo Mayeza's life

He further said in the interview that it was his first time outside of the country, and was star-struck and honoured to work with people he only saw on TV:

"The greatest of them all was getting to work with M’e Lillian Dube, Ntate Khotso Nkhatho and M’e Mmabatho Mogomotsi. It was such a blessing... a breakthrough for me."

Watch Mayeza in action in the trailer below:

