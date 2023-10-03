Big Zulu has been praised for helping Khuzani Mpungose and Quality Biyela reconcile after their nasty public fight

He shared a picture of them shaking hands in his house, insinuating that the stars have buried the hatchet

The two got into a heated altercation over the past weekend when Khuzani Mpungose punched Quality Biyela in full view of his fans

After their public fight, Maskandi stars Quality Biyela and Khuzani Mpungose have turned over a new page. However, they did not reach this phase alone, as they received great help from Nguni rapper Big Zulu.

Big Zulu was the middle man in Quality and Khuzani's fight

Taking to his Instagram page, Big Zulu posted a picture of Maskandi artists Khuzani Mpungose and Quality Biyela shaking hands and sharing a few laughs.

This comes after their public feud, which had the internet shocked. The artists attended a Maskandi event at the Settlers Park, Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal.

A video of the moment Khuzani punched Biyela went viral, and even the victim himself posted it.

See Big Zulu's post below:

Khuzani shares with Briefly News that Quality dropped the case

Briefly News had reached out to Khuzani Mpungose, who confirmed that Quality Biyela dropped the charges against him.

Following the assault, Quality opened a case against Mpungose the following morning.

"Yes, the charges against me have been dropped."

On social media, Khuzani admitted that he was wrong and that they had moved past the assault.

"Zulu nation, we are yours. Disagreements can happen between anybody. We have forgiven each other with Mr. Biyela, and it is all in the past now. We kindly ask that you guys also move past it. Nobody is perfect, and every body makes mistakes."

Igcokama Elisha in a nasty fight with Maskandi event organiser

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Mthandeni Manqele, also known as Igcokama Elisha, pulled out from the annual Umbuso Wamaciko event.

This was because he was paid R150 000 for his shows, but had changed his booking fee and now charges R200 000. His team argued that this is because the star delivers quality performances every time he graces the stage.

