A video of Khuzani Mpungose assaulting Quality Biyela at a Maskandi event in KwaZulu-Natal went viral on social media

Biyela was adamant about seeing Khuzani behind bars, but he had a change of heart, and they were photographed together

The Maskandi superstar Khuzani Moungose told Briefly News that Quality Biyela has dropped the assault charges

Quality Biyela has decided to let bygones be bygones and forgave Maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose for assaulting him.

Khuzani Mpungose has acknowledged his mistake, saying nobody is perfect after assaulting Quality Biyela in full view of fans. Image: @khuzani_mpungose.

Video of assault gains traction online

A video of Ijele hitmaker Khuzani Mpungose assaulting Quality Biyela at a Maskandi event in KwaZulu-Natal went viral online. They had both attended a festival which took place in Settlers Park, Ladysmith.

An altercation ensued, and it resulted in Khuzani Mpungose punching Quality Biyela, who refrained from fighting back.

See the video posted by Quality below:

Biyela opens case of assault against Khuzani, then drops it

Biyela was adamant about seeing Khuzani behind bars, so he opened a case against the singer the following morning. But he had a change of heart, and they were photographed together.

The Maskandi superstar Khuzani Moungose told Briefly News that, indeed, Quality Biyela has dropped the assault charges.

"Yes, the charges against me have been dropped."

Khuzani Mpungose acknowledges his mistake

Both the Maskandi singers posted images of them shaking hands, insinuating that it is water under the bridge.

For Khuzani, he relayed an emotional message about forgiveness and accepting that people are not perfect.

"Zulu nation, we are yours. Disagreements can happen between anybody. We have forgiven each other with Mr. Biyela, and it is all in the past now. We kindly ask that you guys also move past it. Nobody is perfect, and every body makes mistakes."

Khuzani on taking an HIV test publicly

In a previous report from Briefly News, Maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose explained the real reason why he took an HIV test in public. This was to raise awareness among his followers on the importance of getting tested frequently.

He also stated that it was a way to debunk myths surrounding artists that they sleep around.

As someone in the public eye, he also felt that it was his obligation to educate people on not letting the HIV stigma get to them.

