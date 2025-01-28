Soccer legend Lucas Radebe opens up about his son, Primo Baloyi's content and acting career

The former Bafana Bafana legend topped social media trends when he appeared in Baloyi's videos

South Africans have taken to Baloyi and Radebe's videos to praise them for their sense of humour and their acting skills

"I wasn't aware he was making content at first", says Lucas Radebe. Image: Lucas Radebe

Source: Getty Images

Former Bafana Bafana player Lucas Radebe recently opened up about his son, Primo Baloyi, who recently made headlines when he showed off his brand-new car.

Baloyi who bagged a role in a Netflix series in 2024 is the football legend's eldest son from his previous relationship.

The football legend reveals in an interview with Sowetan that his son is passionate about content creation.

Radebe also reveals that Baloyi creates everything himself and that his videos show how innovative and futuristic he is.

The award-winning content creator has shared videos with his legendary father on his TikTok and Instagram accounts.

South Africans react to Primo and Lucas' videos

Lillyesqueire wrote:

"I love watching our legend enjoy his life. Shout-out to junior for bringing the best out of Pops."

God Bless cool parents

LihleZitumane said:

"Casually having Lucas Radebe as your father."

Omphile Takalani replied:

Yho Dad is a legendary actor by now."

@CallMeThato___ said:

"Beyond that the oke has a solid relationship with his dad. Some dads don't even have pics with their kids."

@MegaFunTweets replied:

"He did it incorrectly. An African parent will not come looking for you. They either shout at the top of their lungs or call your phone."

@Mphoza929 responded:

"2 streets away at the time in the middle of a tense game of football."

@LaRossay1 said:

"My father literally did this. He would want us having peace."

@JAMA_NM said:

"Only now I noticed that he does look like his dad."

@MnqobiGumede13 wrote:

"Eyyy some guys are lucky."

Lucas Radebe's son lands in Spain

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this January that Kutlwano Radebe, the son of Bafana Bafana legend Lucas, has earned a trial in Spain after impressive displays at youth level.

The young Radebe is a grade 8 pupil at Trinityhouse Centurion High School and hopes he can impress the European scouts as he looks to follow in his father’s footsteps.

