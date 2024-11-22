The South African content creator Primo Baloyi seemingly showed off his fresh new Volkswagen car

The video of Lucas Radebe's son flaunting his car was posted on social media by the controversial Musa Khawula

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Primo Baloyi's new ride

Primo Baloyi showed off his new ride. Image: @primo9teen

Source: Instagram

Popular South African content creator Primo Baloyi, Lucas Radebe's son, recently again made headlines on social media.

The content creator seemingly flaunted his fresh new Volkswagen car on social media. In the video shared online by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page, it looked like Baloyi had taken his new ride for its very first car wash.

The video was captioned:

"Primo Baloyi shows off his new car."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Primo's new car

Shortly after the video of Primo Baloyi's new car was posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@khandizwe_chris complimented:

"It's fresh for real."

@MzikayiseMagida wrote:

"Huge congratulations to Primo Baloyi."

@ThatLazy_Artist commented:

"I like that you also post their pictures for some of us who don’t really their names."

@Zoxo71071795 said:

"This boy likes big cars."

@Sportsbabe96940 responded:

"He lives such a simple life this one, I love it."

@idk_laibaa replied:

"Primo Baloyi proudly flaunts his new car!"

@CSwalo said:

"Wow, now that's a nice car, congrats Primo Baloyi"

Mawhoo shows off her new car

Previously Briefly News reported that another celebrity joining the girls with the Mercs group, was singer Mawhoo, who shared pictures of her fetching the black stunner in December 2023 in an Instagram post. She also added a video to the post, which highlighted her excitement.

The Amapiano vocalist also posted on social media that this was the second car she had purchased. Many netizens flooded the comment section and praised the talented vocalist on social media:

mashoto.mphela said:

"Well done, that's a beautiful car. You're a great vocalist. Your songs are very nice. Don't forget to invest in Properties as you buy this luxurious car. You are relevant today, tomorrow, you're not. That's the nature of this game. Relevance is a very short career."

