TikTok star Primo Baloyi recently bagged an acting gig on Netflix's upcoming romantic comedy movie

The news of Primo bagging a new acting gig was shared on social media by the entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald

Many netizens were excited that Primo Baloyi bagged a new acting gig on Netflix

TikTok star and content creator Primo Baloyi made headlines on social media as he bagged a new role.

Primo Baloyi bags Netflix acting gig

Lucas Radebe's son Primo Baloyi became a hot topic online after he and Mzwakhe Mbuli's son Robot Boii headlined the BAL celebrity game at SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

The successful TikTok star recently bagged a new acting gig on Netflix's latest upcoming romantic comedy movie, Lobola Man. The news of the content creator bagging a new gig was shared on Twitter (X) by the entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald, who wrote:

"Primo Baloyi has secured himself a role on a new romantic comedy movie coming to Netflix. #LobolaMan premieres 12 July 2024."

Fans excited for Primo Baloyi

Shortly after the news about Primo bagging a new acting role, many netizens were happy for the star and excited and couldn't wait to see him on screen. See some of the comments below:

@Simnikiwe_II commented:

"Oh I will be watching just for him."

@MalevuMandisa responded:

"Steady building his acting career. Happy for him."

@kenonam1 said:

"The forever green bean."

@TebogoThale_98 commented:

"That's Veja, he's probably undercover."

@eunjinxna said:

"Talented nepo babies."

@NziKing wrote:

"@primo9teen is clearly solidifying his foot print in the TV and Film space. I love it for him, especially because he started out so clean and innocent. Soon he'll be on a huge international big budget film."

@Valenda_Minnie commented:

"Love it Primo."

Robot Boii's epic dance moves gain recognition abroad

In a previous report from Briefly News, multi-talented Robot Boii was nominated in the Best Dance category at the inaugural 2023 Trace Awards Entertainment.

Robot Boii's supporters expressed their confidence in his dance skills, saying they were sure he would bring the award home. The dancer and entertainer brought the award home alongside singer Nomcebo Zikode.

