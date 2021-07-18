Mzansi Shares Their Plans on Making Mandela Day 2021 Special This Year

South Africans have taken to the internet to share their plans for Mandela Day 2021 and encouraged others to help out

After the recent unrest, the tone of Mandela Day was different from previous years as South Africans reflected what it meant to live in the rainbow nation

South Africans took to social media to share their plans for Mandela Day, some were long in the making and others were born of necessity following the violent unrest over the past week.

This year Mandela Day has taken on a slightly different meaning as South Africans reflect on what it means to live in the rainbow nation.

Change SA has been working on supplying those in need with food relief. Photo credit: @ChangeAgentSA

Source: Twitter

Briefly News looked at what South Africans had planned for Mandela Day 2021.

@AminaJMohammed:

"Nelson Mandela was stubborn in fighting for justice and equality. Let us stand on Madiba's shoulders and deliver on his legacy. #MandelaDay."

@antonioguterres:

"Nelson Mandela was a global champion of equality, justice & human rights.

As societies worldwide become more polarized, his calls for solidarity & an end to racism are as relevant today as ever.

Let us honour Madiba’s call to action & be empowered by his legacy. #MandelaDay"

@USAmbNepal:

"On his 103rd birth anniversary, I humbly thank #Madiba for showing us what unyielding courage, determination, redemption, & grace look like. He was the living embodiment of universal justice, equality, & human rights. Such an inspiration for me throughout my career Folded hands #MandelaDay."

L'vovo shades late Nelson Mandela, praises jailed Jacob Zuma

L'vovo has once again shown his support for arrested former President Jacob Zuma. The Kwaito musician took to social media to share his thoughts on Zuma's leadership style and late former President Nelson Mandela's.

The Resista hitmaker believes that Zuma is now bigger than Mandela. The star shaded Mandela and suggested that he did not do anything for the poor people of Mzansi.

L'vovo took to Twitter late on Thursday, 8 July and claimed that Zuma now means more to the poor people of the country than Mandela. L'vovo wrote:

"Zuma just overtook Mandela. Zuma now means more to the poor South African than what Mandela meant (even with the amount of advertising and propaganda about Mandela). Zuma just took pole position in SA politics and history books! People are hurt, like genuinely hurt! Nxamalala."

