Beaming Bride Breaks Down in Tears After Designer Delivers Her Wedding Dress in Viral Video
- A video of a bride, Iruoma Ojika, praising her designer on her wedding day has gone viral on social media
- In the video, the gorgeous lady is seen in tears as she prays and hails the designer, identified as Fatima
- Several internet users who saw the video have reacted with beautiful comments, appreciating the designer
Having a talented fashion designer in your corner for your big day is a blessing, and perhaps, this explains a bride's show of gratitude to her designer.
In a video posted by @asoebibella, the bride, Iruoma Ojika, is seen in an emotional state as she hails her designer for a job well done.
The video sees the bride in a gorgeously designed green George dress with bedazzled sheer sleeves.
She is heard speaking to the tailor, identified as Fatima, praising her for not disappointing and wishing good things into the designer's life for a well-done job.
Watch the video below:
Internet users react to video of bride and her designer
adaberrys_signature:
"This is so emotional. When you deliver more than your customer’s expectations, they’ll almost make their next of kin. The reward of a designer is the satisfaction of their clients. Well done fashion designer. God bless them both❤️"
jaydee_fabrics:
"It's so true....some designers are heaven sent."
gifteddemmyevents:
"Thank you for making her happy on her special day."
ab_phylix:
"Na tailors wey sew our clothes well we go pray for Dey cry.."
ruqayyah.titi:
"I went to her page saw the pictures of the clothes she made for her, and believe me this feeling and prayers are sooooooo deserving! "
theritamordi:
"Awnnn…. This is so emotional to watch."
In another story, Briefly News reported that online users reacted to a clip of a woman wandering on a South African Highway. It got creepy when people noticed that she was in a wedding dress.
The video inspired people to imagine how they'd respond if they saw her in real life. Others were filled with questions about what was going on in the video
